VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (CSE: GET.CN) (FRANKFURT: GJT) is pleased to announce that Glance Pay is now available to Android users.

Glance Pay, Glance's mobile restaurant payment application, has experienced rapid growth since its iOS release in August 2016. Now Glance is excited to bring its effortless payment experience to Android users.

Users can now download and use Glance Pay at participating restaurants on Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus3 and Nexus 6P. Glance Pay is available for free download in Google Play's Android Store as well as in Apple's App Store.

Glance is very pleased with the adoption rate of Glance Pay since the app first launched, and until now transactions through Glance Pay have been completed solely by iPhone users. With the launch of the Android version of Glance Pay, the company anticipates Glance Pay's adoption rate will increase significantly.

"Our goal is to reach a large audience both in Vancouver initially and then in other cities around the world, in order to provide a lightning quick and easy payment solution for all restaurant patrons," states Desmond Griffin, CEO and co-founder of Glance.

With the release of the Android version of Glance Pay, Glance is eager to expand its reach in the mobile payments market which was estimated to be worth approximately $431 Billion USD in 2015, according to Statista. 85% of millennials have a smartphone, and together, Android and iOS hold a 96.7% market share globally.((1)) Smartphone sales continue to grow - by 38.7% in 2015 - and in 2015, 69% of users performed at least one mobile banking activity.((2))

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that allows customers to pay their restaurant bill instantly with their mobile device. Glance Pay aims to revolutionize how smartphone users choose where to dine, settle their restaurant bills, access their payment records and interact with their favourite restaurants. Glance Pay intends to become the industry standard as one of the four pillars in restaurant payments, beside credit cards, debit cards and cash. Glance trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol GET.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech or www.glancepay.com and follow Glance Technologies and Glance Pay on Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Specifically, the statement that Glance anticipates that Glance Pay's adoption rate will increase significantly with the launch of the Android version is a forward-looking statement, and there can be no certainty that this statement will prove to be correct.

Although Glance believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements.

((1)) IDC.com, "Smartphone OS Market Share, 2015 Q2" online at www.idc.com.

((2)) Device Atlas, "16 Mobile Market Statistics You Should Know 2016", online at www.deviceatlas.com.

Contacts:

Glance Technologies Inc.

Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 723-7480

christina@glancepay.com



