Valmet: Valmet to supply paper machine modifications and a new winder to Laakirchen Papier in Austria

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 29, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply paper machine modifications and a new winder to Laakirchen Papier AG in Austria. Laakirchen Papier will convert its paper machine 10 (PM 10) to produce lightweight containerboard. Currently PM 10 is producing publication paper. The start-up of the paper machine and the winder is scheduled for the autumn of 2017.

The order is included in Valmet's third quarter 2016 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically EUR 5-10 million.

"With this investment, the product range of Laakirchen Papier will be widened into a growing market sector. Valmet's technology and vast reference list of high speed containerboard winders convinced us," comment project manager Johann Stadlmayr and production manager Jan Reibert from Laakirchen Papier.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a press section upgrade, relocation and modification of the existing reel and one OptiWin Drum (http://www.valmet.com/products/board-and-paper-mills/winders-and-roll-handling/winding/two-drum-winders/) two-drum winder. The winder is equipped with Dual Unwind, which is Valmet's new two-unwind system. This new feature makes it possible to change the parent roll in only one minute.

"Grade conversion projects often include a production change from two winders to one high capacity winder to increase mill's automation level. This also the case in Laakirchen PM10. A Valmet high capacity winder with two-unwind will do the demanding job," says Kenneth Åkerlund, Product Manager, Winders and Reels from Valmet.

The 7,500 mm wide (reel) PM 10 will produce containerboard products with a basis weight range of 70 g/m2 upwards. After the full extension, the annual production of PM 10 will reach 450,000 tonnes.

Valmet OptiWin Drum two-drum winder

Information about the customer Laakirchen Papier AG

Laakirchen Papier AG is part of Heinzel Group, which is united under the Heinzel Holding umbrella. The group ranks among the largest producers of market pulp and magazine paper in Central and Eastern Europe. Laakirchen Papier produces SC paper, a high-gloss publication paper for magazines, catalogues and printed advertising material. The paper production amounts to an annual 550 000 tons, manufactured on two paper machines PM 10 and PM 11.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Michael Mueller, Senior Paper Technology Manager, EMEA Sales, Paper Mills, Valmet tel. +49 6029 9570063

Kenneth Åkerlund, Product Manager, Winders and Reels, Valmet tel. + 358 40 865 6287

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

IMAGE: Valmet OptiWin Drum two-drum winder (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2045421/764082.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

