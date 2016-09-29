NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - B&H announced another addition to its growing selection of premium routers -- the Tri-Band Netgear Orbi. The Orbi is the latest to join B&H's lineup of popular next-generation routers including the Netgear AC3200, the ASUS RT-AC5300, and the D-Link AC3200, among others.

Netgear Orbi Wireless Router AC3000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi System

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Standards

AC3000 Wi-Fi Data Speeds

4 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports

1 x USB 2.0 Port

6 x High-Performance Antennas

Built-in Beamforming Technology

MU-MIMO Capable

Tri-band routers are the new gold standard in wireless technology. Most people know about dual-band routers, which provide two wireless frequencies (one 2.4GHz and one 5 GHz) to accommodate more devices with less interference. Dual-band routers allow for printers, Wi-Fi cameras, and older devices to run on the less powerful band while newer devices like laptops and smart TVs use the stronger band. The additional band allows for less congestion on the network. Tri-band routers take this concept one step further with a third band. For users with a ton of devices on their network, a tri-band router will make a huge difference in eliminating long loading times and lag.

The Orbi features two top-line 5 GHz frequencies and one 2.4 GHz frequency with a total bandwidth of 3000Mbps. Where the Orbi stands out most is its satellite, which syncs with the router to create a 4,000 square foot range of high-speed internet. Both the router and satellite have multiple Ethernet ports as well, giving the fastest direct connection for compatible devices.

Setup is also made simple through Netgear's mobile app. A home or office can have a top-speed, secure network up and running within minutes.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

