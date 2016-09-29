Amazon Stock Can Grow Even Higher over the Next YearIn a market of companies fluctuating in value and confusing investors, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stands out. Amazon stock has a curve that reflects the company's approach, which can be summed up simply as constant growth. The line points up, but its angle of attack has gotten even sharper recently. Amazon has yet to unleash its full potential.Amazon stock has gained 267% in the past five years, 60% of which was in the past year alone. Indeed, Amazon stock is edging ever.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...