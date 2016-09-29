

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic sentiment rebounded strongly in September to is highest level thus far this year from a five-month low in the previous month, survey data from the European Union showed Thursday.



The economic sentiment index climbed to 104.9 from 103.5 in August. Economists had forecast an unchanged reading.



The latest reading was the strongest since January, when the score was 105.1.



The consumer confidence index rose to -8.2 from -8.5, in line with the initial estimate released on September 22. The improvement was the first in four months.



The industrial confidence index rose sharply to -1.7 from -4.3, marking the strongest reading in at least the past 12 months. Economists had forecast a score of -4.2.



The services confidence measure increased to 10 from 9.9. Sentiment also improved in the construction and retail trade sectors.



The business climate indicator climbed sharply by 0.42 points to 0.45. Economists had predicted a score of 0.05.



