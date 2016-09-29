ALBANY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- FirstLight Fiber, a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in New York and Northern New England, announced today that INdigital, a national leader in the provisioning of next gen 9-1-1 core services, has selected FirstLight's Internet and Data Center services to support INdigital's contract to provide a new, statewide emergency services network for the State of New Hampshire. Due to the criticality of this network, INdigital looked to FirstLight to provide a fully redundant, diverse Internet connection and data center services at FirstLight's Manchester, New Hampshire data center.

"In our search for a provider who could offer redundant and diverse access to the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) in New Hampshire, and convenient interconnection to the other service providers in the marketplace, we found that FirstLight was the only company equipped to meet all of these requirements," stated Eric Hartman, EVP Business Development for INdigital. "Additionally, its world-class data center facility enabled close proximity to our customers and meets all of our network connectivity requirements."

INdigital functions as a 9-1-1 System Service Provider to deliver next gen 9-1-1 services, with expertise in the integration and operation of legacy and next generation 9-1-1 networks. By providing the IP transport network that makes up the core of the New Hampshire 9-1-1 network, FirstLight allows INdigital to connect its core routing nodes (one of which is located in FirstLight's Manchester data center) with call taking PSAPs in Concord and Laconia, NH. The IP network also is used to transport 9-1-1 calls and associated location information from the routing node to the call taking PSAPs.

"When it comes to life, safety and emergency services, having a highly resilient network is critical. FirstLight's IP Network is designed in a manner which creates seamless failover in the event of a network impairment," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and Chief Executive Officer of FirstLight. "We are honored to have been selected by our region's leader in next gen 9-1-1 services, INdigital."

To ensure high uptime, FirstLight's IP network employs redundant equipment, connections, and power supplies. The IP network is deployed regionally in a ring architecture with each region capable of operating independently. Internet traffic is redundantly routed over our fiber network with the ultimate survivability of two separate meshed core networks, allowing for no single point of failure within that core.

FirstLight offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced telecommunications services and knowledgeable staff experienced in working with enterprise, government agencies, healthcare and educational institutions to provide the most effective, efficient communications tailored for each company and segment it serves. Learn more at www.firstlight.net.

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight Fiber headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers in New York and Northern New England with connectivity to Canada connecting more than 2,000 locations in service with an additional 14,000 locations serviceable by our nearly 275,000 fiber mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelengths and dark fiber as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center services, and voice services such as SIP trunks, virtual PBX, and traditional TDM solutions. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About INdigital

INdigital is a national leader in the provisioning of Next Gen 9-1-1 core services. INdigital functions as a 9-1-1 System Service Provider to deliver Next Gen 9-1-1 services. Our expertise is the integration and operation of legacy and next generation 9-1-1 networks. INdigital provides Next Gen 9-1-1 services utilizing standards based technologies that we have developed through years of real world experience. Some of the solutions that INdigital provides include 9-1-1 call routing, disaster recovery and Automatic Location Information. Visit http://www.indigital.net to learn more.

