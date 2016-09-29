LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), ("Cell MedX" or the "Company") a development stage company focused on the commercialization of therapeutic devices for patients living with diseases such as diabetes, is pleased to announce that on September 26, 2016 the Company cancelled options to acquire up to 17,500,000 common shares of the Company, at an initial price of $0.05 per share (the "Cancelled Options"). The Cancelled Options represent the unvested portion of those options that were initially granted to Ms. Arnett and Mr. Hargreaves on November 25, 2014.

At the same time, the Company renegotiated its consulting arrangements with Ms. Arnett and Mr. Hargreaves and agreed to pay Ms. Arnett and Mr. Hargreaves CAD$5,000 per month, each, beginning effective August 1, 2016, for a duration of six (6) months.

On September 26, 2016, the board of directors of the Company also unanimously resolved to increase the number of directors to three, and appointed Yanika Silina, the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the increase in the number of directors.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes, by developing technologies to help manage both the illness and related complications. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's weekly newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/.

Frank McEnulty, Chief Executive Officer and President

This press release contains forward-looking statements.

1-844-238-2692

