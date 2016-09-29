

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ConAgra Foods, Inc. (CAG) reported reported first-quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.61, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago period, an increase of 49%. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter income from continuing operations was $188.5 million compared to $167.4 million, a year ago. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.42, up 10% from $0.38 last year. The company said the growth reflects strong performance in the Commercial segment's Lamb Weston business, margin expansion in the Grocery & Snacks segment, lower selling, general, and administrative expenses, and lower interest expense as a result of debt reduction. The benefits were partially offset by volume declines, the recall in the Refrigerated & Frozen segment, and the impact of foreign exchange.



First-quarter net sales decreased 4.6% to $2.67 billion as a result of volume declines associated with the company's actions to build a higher quality revenue base, partially offset by Lamb Weston's continued growth and increased price/mix. Divestitures and the impact of foreign exchange reduced sales approximately 2 percentage points. Analysts expected revenue of $2.73 billion, for the quarter.



ConAgra Foods remains on-track to execute the spin-off of the Lamb Weston business this fall. The spin-off will result in two publicly-traded, pure play companies, Conagra Brands and Lamb Weston. Conagra Brands and Lamb Weston have announced their intention to host investor events on October 18, 2016 and October 13, 2016, respectively.



