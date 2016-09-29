Business Wire announces a new content marketing campaign with the launch of the BizWireTV Microzine from Zumobi. BizWireTV is a weekly news show spotlighting tech launches, innovative startups, and other trending stories crossing Business Wire's patented distribution network, hosted by Erin Ade.

The BizWireTV Microzine creates an engaging experience that gives access to the show's news programming without disrupting the user's experience. Within the Microzine, viewers will have one-click access to their device's App store to download the new BizWireTV video news apps.

"Reaching consumers in a business news environment is key for us as we look to expand awareness and engagement for BizWireTV and our news apps. We are delivering top trending business news from Business Wire clients through BizWireTV and bringing this content to mobile consumers is an important step in our growth," said Scott Fedonchik, Business Wire's VP of Marketing.

The BizWireTV Microzine will appear on targeted mobile sites such as Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Business Insider, CBS Moneywatch, CNN Money, CNBC, Fast Company, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal and offers viewers access to the news programming directly within the Microzine.

The latest episode will be featured with options to search and view the back catalogue of episodes in an easy to navigate platform, all without having to exit the in-use app. In addition, viewers will be able to access and download the BizWireTV app specifically designed for the device being used. The BizWireTV app is available for iPhone and Android devices via the app store on iTunes and Google Play, respectively:

"We are excited to work with Business Wire to help them engage their audience on mobile in an innovative new way," said Zumobi's CEO Ken Willner. "The new Microzine we've developed for Business Wire curates their branded content and optimizes it for mobile, enabling them to acquire and engage their customers. Our platform also provides Business Wire with data they can use to enhance their content ensuring that it is always relevant and targeted."

The news programing is also available as an app on the Apple TV over-the-top device for a home-streaming experience.

