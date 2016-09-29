Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

ZURICH -- RepRisk releases Special Report on Human trafficking Source: RepRisk

SAN FRANCISCO -- Levi Strauss Co., Scholastic and Project WET Provide Water Education to 1.5 Million Students Across 50 States Source: Levi Strauss Co.

NEW YORK -- Vertex Inc. Named to 2016 Working Mother "100 Best Companies," for Leadership in Creating Progressive Programs to Support Working Families Source: Vertex Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates BLOOMFIELD, Conn. -- Cigna Foundation Workplace Wellness Summit Set for Oct. 11 in Dubai; Leading Dubai Employers to Discuss Health, Well-being of Workforce Source: Cigna Foundation

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- UnitedHealthcare IRONKIDS SUPERFROG Fun Run Motivates Local Youth to Lead Active, Healthy Lifestyles Source: UnitedHealthcare

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Alexion Employees Volunteer Together in Company's First Global Day of Service Source: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

OSAKA, Japan -- Panasonic Provides the "Power Supply Station"; a Stand-Alone Photovoltaic Power Package to Off-Grid Areas in Myanmar Source: Panasonic Corporation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- UnitedHealthcare IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run Motivates Local Youth to Lead Active, Healthy Lifestyles Source: UnitedHealthcare

NORWALK, Conn. -- Xerox Releases 2016 Global Citizenship Report: Highlights Progress on Sustainability, Innovation, Diversity and Communities Source: Xerox

NORWALK, Conn. -- EMCOR Group, Inc. Companies Form Giant Human Pink Hard Hat Ribbons Thousands of Employees Wear Pink Hard Hats at Job Sites across the Nation Source: EMCOR Group, Inc.

