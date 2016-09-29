Research and Markets - Online Tutoring Services Market in the US CAGR Growth of 6.15% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: TutaPoint, ArborBridge, BenchPrep

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Online Tutoring Services Market in the US 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The online tutoring services market in the US is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the period 2016-2020.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: One of the key trends for market growth will be the growing customization of tutoring services. The onset of analytical applications in the online tutoring business has been significantly benefiting the stakeholders in the online tutoring business.

Through the automation of tutoring activities, trails of large amount of online data are generated. Increasing competition among vendors has compelled them to extend their product portfolio and service offerings. It is proving extremely beneficial for content designers, who are using analytical tools, to create quality content that is tailored to the learner needs and requirements. The data is captured and stored under various categories relevant to student performance such as sessions attended, subjects studied, and other detailed performance parameters.



According to the report, growing online distribution channels will be a key driver for market growth. Dynamic changes in the education technology and demand patterns of customers have encouraged online tuition providers to adopt various other means to boost their product availability in the market.

Growth in the use of internet and its increase in influence on various industries have led to the adaptation of online learning modules by online tutoring service providers. The use of online platforms not only reduces transportation costs for tutors and students but also increased digital connectivity between them.



Questions Answered: What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:



Fleet Education Services

Kaplan

Pearson Education

TutaPoint

ArborBridge

BenchPrep

InstaEDU

JEI Learning Centers

Knewton

Manhattan Review

Peterson's Nelnet

Revolution Prep

Sylvan Learning

Tutor



Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Market drivers



PART 09: Impact of drivers



PART 10: Market challenges



PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Other prominent vendors



PART 16: Appendix



PART 17: About the Author



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/68h7rn/online_tutoring

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716