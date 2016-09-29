Research and Markets - Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market CAGR Growth of 3.99% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Tour Hockey, Franklin Sports, GRAF SKATES

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global ice hockey equipment marketis forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2016-2020.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The helmet is the most important piece of ice hockey protective gear. Since there are no helmets in the market that are completely concussion-proof, many manufacturers are launching helmets with an aim to completely protect players from concussions.

In 2014, CCM Hockey, a subsidiary of Adidas, launched the Resistance helmet, one of the most innovative ice hockey helmets in Canada. This helmet has a liner made up of the R.E.D. (Rotational Energy Dampening) system and impact pods. The R.E.D. framework is a line of fluid-filled bladders that help slow down the rotational spin of hockey hits. The market has no helmet that offers complete protection from concussions, the trend of helmet innovation will continue during the forecast period.



According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be shorter life cycle of sticks. The ice hockey stick is the fastest-growing product segment of ice hockey, next to protective gear. The product's short life cycle is the key reason driving the sticks segment.

The wooden stick is most popular among youth and recreational players as it is the cheapest among all stick materials. Wooden sticks are available in the market for as low as $30, while composite sticks start at $100 in the US. However, this type of stick suffers from poor durability as it has low flexibility and stiffness, unlike other materials.



Companies Mentioned:



Adidas

New Balance

Performance Sports

Sher-Wood

American Athletic Shoe

GRAF SKATES

Franklin Sports

Tour Hockey



