Global Mobile Virtualization Market Worth $5.68 Billion by 2021 - Driven by Increasing Need to Provide Security for Enterprise Data - Research and Markets

The global mobile virtualization market is projected to grow from USD 2.16 Billion in 2016 to USD 5.68 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Flourishing mobile industry and increasing use of mobile devices by consumers to perform different work related activities have resulted in increased demand for mobile virtualization. Furthermore, increasing need to provide security to enterprise data and applications is driving the global market.

Among verticals, the retail, and media & entertainment segment is projected to lead the global mobile virtualization market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing privacy and security issues. Mobile virtualization solutions offer retailers the capacity to manage a diverse mobile fleet, increase customer engagement, improve store operations, and increase efficiency and connectivity of workforce. The healthcare & life sciences segment of the global market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016, owing the increased use of mobile devices. Organizations in North America have rapidly adopted mobile virtualization solutions to focus on cost savings, increasing business flexibility, and improved service levels. The Asia-Pacific mobile virtualization market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries, such as Australia, India, Hong Kong, Myanmar, and South Korea are working with some of the service providers to help reduce security vulnerabilities in network through mobile virtualization. The growth of the mobile virtualization market in Asia-Pacific is further fueled by low cost of hardware, and increase in network visibility and flexibility facilitated by the technology.

However, the need for high-speed connectivity and limited adoption of mobile devices are acting as restraining factors for market growth. There are very few mobile virtualization vendors providing support to iOS, Windows, and other mobile device operating systems. Disparity in internet connectivity is restricting the growth of the global mobile virtualization market.

Companies Mentioned:

AT&T, Inc.

Blackberry Limited

CA Technologies

Cellrox Pvt. Ltd.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Harman International Industries, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Mobile Virtualization Market, By Technology

7 Mobile Virtualization Market, By Vertical

8 Global Mobile Virtualization Market, By Organizations Size

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

