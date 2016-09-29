Research and Markets - White Box Server Market Worth $14.43 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are Quanta Computer Inc., Wistron Corporation & Inventec Corporation

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The white box server market is expected to reach USD 14.43 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2016 and 2022.

The growth of this market is propelled by the factors such as low cost and high degree of customization, growing number of data centers, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, rising adoption of open platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers, and growing support for ARM processors in the white box server market are some of the factors that would provide huge growth opportunities for the white box server market in the coming years.

Rack & tower servers are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of rack servers in both data centers and enterprise customers while tower servers in enterprise customers.The market for non-X86 servers expected to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period due to more power-efficient feature; ARM processors are being preferred by data center operators and an ARM server is getting much support in the server market. The market for Linux servers expected to grow at a significant rate in coming years. More stability, scalability, cost efficiency offer greater adoption of Linux servers among end users.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the white box servers during the forecast period due to the increasing presence of cloud service providers in APAC.

Companies Mentioned:

Celestica Inc.

Compal Electronics

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, Ltd.

Hyve Solutions

Inventec Corporation

Mitac Holdings Corp.

Penguin Computing Inc.

Quanta Computer Inc.

Servers Direct

Silicon Graphics International Corp. (SGI)

Silicon Mechanics

Stackvelocity Group

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Wistron Corporation

ZT Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Market, By Form Factor

8 Market, By Business Type

9 Market, By Processor Type

10 Market, By Operating System

11 Components of A White Box Server

12 Geographical Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

