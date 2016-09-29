Research and Markets - White Box Server Market Worth $14.43 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are Quanta Computer Inc., Wistron Corporation & Inventec Corporation

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "White Box Server Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The white box server market is expected to reach USD 14.43 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2016 and 2022.
The growth of this market is propelled by the factors such as low cost and high degree of customization, growing number of data centers, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, rising adoption of open platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers, and growing support for ARM processors in the white box server market are some of the factors that would provide huge growth opportunities for the white box server market in the coming years.
Rack & tower servers are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of rack servers in both data centers and enterprise customers while tower servers in enterprise customers.The market for non-X86 servers expected to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period due to more power-efficient feature; ARM processors are being preferred by data center operators and an ARM server is getting much support in the server market. The market for Linux servers expected to grow at a significant rate in coming years. More stability, scalability, cost efficiency offer greater adoption of Linux servers among end users.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the white box servers during the forecast period due to the increasing presence of cloud service providers in APAC.
Companies Mentioned:
- Celestica Inc.
- Compal Electronics
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, Ltd.
- Hyve Solutions
- Inventec Corporation
- Mitac Holdings Corp.
- Penguin Computing Inc.
- Quanta Computer Inc.
- Servers Direct
- Silicon Graphics International Corp. (SGI)
- Silicon Mechanics
- Stackvelocity Group
- Super Micro Computer Inc.
- Wistron Corporation
- ZT Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Market, By Form Factor
8 Market, By Business Type
9 Market, By Processor Type
10 Market, By Operating System
11 Components of A White Box Server
12 Geographical Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kn5d2x/white_box_server
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716