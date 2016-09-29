Partnership Expands Asset Remarketing Services to Biopharmaceutical, Electronics, Fast-moving Consumer Goods and Industrial Manufacturers in Ireland

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus, announced today that is has entered into an agreement with Indassol, an industrial asset consultancy firm with offices in Dublin, to provide negotiated sale and auction services to biopharmaceutical, electronics, fast-moving consumer goods and industrial manufacturing clients located in Ireland. Assets will be sold on GoIndustry DoveBid (http://www.go-dove.com), a Liquidity Services marketplace where more than $1 billion of industrial manufacturing assets across 450 categories have been sold to a global audience of registered industry buyers.

"Liquidity Services is pleased to partner with Indassol and is looking forward to working with them to expand our service offering for industrial manufacturers in Ireland," said Gardner Dudley, president of Liquidity Services' Capital Assets Group. "This partnership will deliver clients a superior auction and sales platform and, in turn, expand our reach to more international buyers than ever before, generating more competitive bids and a greater return on investment for our clients."

"Indassol is delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the global market leader in the industrial asset management business," said John Moore, managing director of Indassol. "Our ability to offer a comprehensive range of downstream services will help to expand our partner's service offering to clients in Ireland."

Liquidity Services and Indassol are actively taking new consignments in Ireland. For more information on the services provided by Liquidity Services and Indassol in Ireland, contact Duncan Ainscough, vice president of global business development, at +44 (0)7785 221919 or duncan.ainscough@liquidityservices.com; or Karl Fitzpatrick, country manager, at 353 86 795 7976 or kfitzpatrick@indassol.com.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 8,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $6 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

About Indassol

Indassol is a London-based industrial asset consultancy firm providing manufacturers worldwide with customised support services in the acquisition, management and resale of machinery and equipment, property and other business assets. As well as their expertise in bringing together buyers and sellers of industrial capital assets through negotiated sales or auctions, they can source individual machines or deliver complete turnkey solutions in the acquisition and relocation of complete used manufacturing plants.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160929005796/en/

Contacts:

Liquidity Services

Jeanette Hanfling, Director of Public Relations

202-467-5723

jeanette.hanfling@liquidityservices.com