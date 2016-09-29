Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-09-29 15:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove shares (DKR1L, ISIN code LT0000122319) of AB Dvarcioniu keramika from the Secondary Trading List on 01-10-2016.



These financial instruments will be removed from the Secondary Trading List following the provisions of item 19.1.4 of the Nasdaq Vilnius listing rules ("The court initiated bankruptcy").



The Lithuanian Court of Appeal has announced on 26th of September that Regional Vilnius Court's decision dated 27th July 2016 remains in force regarding initiation of bankruptcy proceedings for AB Dvarcioniu keramika.



