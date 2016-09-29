sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,13 Euro		+0,035
+3,20 %
WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 Ticker-Symbol: BBDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,125
1,143
16:16
1,127
1,14
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOMBARDIER INC
BOMBARDIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOMBARDIER INC1,13+3,20 %