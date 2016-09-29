BBD.B Stock: Bullish OptimismBombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) manufactures products in the transportation space, and their products range from airplanes to subway cars. The company has come along way since it started out producing snowmobiles, but little can be said about the company's share price.Investors are fed up with BBD.B stock, and the biggest problems stem from the company's pattern of continuously over-promising and under-delivering. This habit has been detrimental to the share performance, as disappointment from shareholders.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...