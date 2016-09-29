Finnish startup QuietOn has discovered astonishing market gap: their new product is based on the luxury that many Finns take for granted silence. QuietOn has develop the one-of-its-kind active noise cancelling earplugs that can be used while traveling, sleeping or focusing on important work assignments. The special feature of QuietOn earplugs is their capability to cancel also low frequency noise that can't be blocked by normal earplugs.

QuietOn's technology is unique and a result of skillful engineering craftsmanship. The QuietOn earplugs are ergonomic, wireless and equipped with impressive battery time of 50 hours on a single charge. Many of the members of the development team behind QuietOn have made long careers at Nokia. The idea founder Janne Kyllönen realized on his countless business trips around the world how much he missed the silence. This very same longing for silence in noisy environments was soon realized to be universal, most of the demand originating from outside the borders of Finland. To date, QuietOn is the only Finnish company having received preorders worth one million dollars through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. Recently, the company started the production and the deliveries of QuietOn earplugs to over 100 different countries.

From the beginning we understood this product held significant global market potential as there was universal need for silence due to the increasing levels of environmental noise. Right after the finishing patent registration process, we started to do marketing on a global scale. Thanks to our team's solid background in global product business, we were able to immediately target the international market, says QuietOn's Marketing Director Outi Forstén.

Having already received plenty of spectacular feedback from our first customers, it's touching to listen to people who have found an aid in our product to counter insomnia, to be able to sleep with their loved ones despite snoring, to concentrate on challenging work in the middle of construction noise or to be able to create their own personal space while staying in a hospital after a long surgery, Kyllönen describes.

The company's next steps are related to extending the global sales channels to consumer electronic shops, airports, airlines and pharmacies. At the same time, lots of effort is paid on increasing the production capacity.

We have acknowledged it's difficult to export the local school system or the clean waters Finland is known for, but it's possible to commercialize one Finnish luxury, the silence, to meet the growing global demand, Kyllönen notes.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/quieton-active-noise-cancelling-earplugs

