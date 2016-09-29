Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market CAGR Growth at 27.29%, 2016-2020: - Mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS) on the Rise - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Application Development Platform Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global mobile application development platform market to grow at a CAGR of 27.29% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile application development platform market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sale of mobile application development platform solutions and services for enterprises. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Mobile application development platform solutions are IT solutions and services specifically designed to build, test, and run enterprise and consumer mobile applications. Mobile-first strategy in enterprises and the latest IT trends such as BYOD policies are powering the growing adoption of mobile application development solutions.

Enterprises have been using mobile applications to manage their operational and business processes fluently. Mobile applications provide convenience, great user experience, functionalities, features, and other add-ons which have created significant demand for advanced mobile application development solutions such as DevOps.

According to the report, increase in adoption of mobile phones and smart devices will be a key driver for market growth. The use of mobile phones and smart devices has grown exponentially worldwide. With this, the demand for advanced and specific mobile application development solutions is also growing rapidly. Organizations need applicant tracking software integrated with smartphones. Mobile phones and tablets are now being equipped with more personalized services such as location-based mobile technology.

This helps companies to categorize potential customers for marketing purposes. However, the back-end process involved in this segmentation is highly complex. It includes processes such as integration with service infrastructures, integration with customer data, privacy and security policy, and creates access to information in real time.

Increased adoption of BYOD and BYOA will be a key trend for market growth. Enterprises have adopted BYOD and bring your own access (BYOA) policies in industry verticals such as healthcare and retail to encourage employees to use their personal mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones at the workplace.

The BYOA policies in organizations have created a huge demand for enterprise application development services. The BYOD trend is increasing at an exponential rate. More than 58% of organizations have deployed enterprise applications to support their BOYD policies.

Key vendors

Adobe Systems

IBM

Kony

Salesforce

SAP

Other prominent vendors

Appcelerator

Backbase

Globo

Intellectsoft

Microsoft

Oracle

OutSystems

Red Hat

Sourcebits

Telerik

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor Profiles

