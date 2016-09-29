

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The National Association of Realtors' pending home sales index is expected at 10:00 ET Thursday. Economists are seeing a modest slowing after a July jump and the consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, compared to growth of 1.3 percent in July.



The greenback climbed against its major rivals before the data.



The greenback was worth 1.1211 against the euro, 101.59 against the yen, 1.2994 against the pound and 0.9700 against the Swiss franc at 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX