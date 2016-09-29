OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Royal Society of Canada is pleased to announce that 16 eminent Canadian scholars and researchers have been recognized for their outstanding achievements in research and scholarship.

"Once again this year we can be proud of the recipients of the Royal Society of Canada's medals and awards, which highlight remarkable achievements in a wide variety of disciplines in our three Academies. Two of the Royal Society's major objectives have been especially well achieved, namely better recognition and representation of the contributions of women where equality is numerically perfect this year, and significant promotion of young researchers," said Jacques Levesque, Chair of the Awards and Recognition Committee.

To view a complete list of 2016 Award Winners and their citations, please click here.

This year's Award Winners will be celebrated during the Induction and Awards Ceremony, sponsored by the University of Calgary, on Friday, November 18, 2016 at the Isabel Bader Centre in Kingston, Ontario.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, as well as Canada's first national system of multidisciplinary recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership, The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC's mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

Contacts:

Erika Kujawski

Manager, Communications & Publications

The Royal Society of Canada

(613) 991-5642

communications@rsc-src.ca

@RSCTheAcademies



