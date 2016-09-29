SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 --



WHO:

TechCode, a global network of startup incubators and entrepreneur ecosystems.

WHAT:

TechCode is a sponsor at the Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (SVIEF), which will feature a keynote presentation from Luke Tang, General Manager of TechCode US, discussing global innovation and entrepreneurship on Saturday, October 1.

In addition, Mr. Tang and Michael Zhong, Vice General Manager of TechCode U.S., will both moderate panels at the event. Investment Director Ted Kraus will also partake in a panel discussion on accelerators and incubators. TechCode's positioning as a global organization will allow its executives to provide a unique perspective to the panel. Also, TechCode has a strategic partnership with CFLD, a leader in investment and operation of new industrial cities in China.

To learn more about TechCode, visit http://us.techcode.com/. To learn more about the Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum, visit http://www.svief.org/2016/.

WHEN:

Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1

8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy

Santa Clara, CA 95054

About TechCode

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guan, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.

