SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - Voting has ended and Zephyr Real Estate has an impressive showing in this year's slate of officers for both the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® and the Marin Association of REALTORS®.

In San Francisco, Matt Fuller is the 2017 President. Fuller, long-time Zephyr agent, has served as Chief Financial Officer for San Francisco's Association. As such, his responsibilities included serving as Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, overseeing financial record keeping and accounting, serving as a member of the executive committee, and ensuring that association funds were invested in programs and products that advanced the interests of all San Francisco REALTORS® and their clients.

In Marin, Mark Machado is the 2017 President-Elect. Machado, one of Marin's leading agents, takes great pride in handling any size transaction all over Marin, San Francisco and Sonoma. His broad network of connections, including as board member of the MAR for the past two years, serves him and his clients very well. Machado has been a commissioner on the San Rafael Park and Rec Department for the past five years. His passion for the industry and community makes him a fierce advocate for his clients.

Additionally, two Zephyr agents will be serving as Directors on both boards.

Michael Barnacle will serve on the San Francisco Board. Barnacle, Sales Manager at Zephyr's Pacific Heights office, is an enthusiastic and natural leader. His management style includes a commitment to empower agents, to grow the office with superior agents and to lead by example in community participation and involvement.

Chris Backer will serve on the Marin Board. In addition to his excellent credentials as an agent, Backer has an extensive background in the legal industry, particularly with contracts and disclosures. He is a dedicated educator and communicator with his clients, assuring positive and successful transaction experiences. He is committed to building long-lasting relationships throughout the community.

The list of notables continues. In the San Francisco Association, three more Zephyr agents hold key roles on the Board. Britton Jackson serves as the Vice Chair of Standard Forms Committee. Tara Donohue is a Director, and Carren Shagley is Co-Chair of Grievance Committee.

Zephyr also has representatives at the state level with the California Association of REALTORS® where Matthew Borland and Matt Fuller serve as Directors.

"We congratulate these first-class individuals who are dedicated to the industry and to maintaining the highest standards and expectations," commented Randall Kostick, President of Zephyr. "Their service is greatly appreciated."

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a brand new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/28/11G116008/Images/Mark-Chris-Michael-Matt-84874cd19126a4509f9c23539307e607.jpg

Contact:

Melody Foster

Zephyr Real Estate

San Francisco, CA

415.426.3203

Email contact

