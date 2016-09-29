Regulatory News:

Technip (Paris:TEC) (ISIN:FR0000131708) (ADR:TKPPY) will publish its Third Quarter 2016 results on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 7:00am Paris time. The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.technip.com.

Thierry Pilenko, Chairman and CEO, as well as Julian Waldron, Group CFO, will comment on Technip's results and answer questions from the financial community on the same day during a conference call in English starting at 9:30am Paris time (8:30am London time, 3:30am New York time).

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France Continental Europe: +33 (0)1 70 77 09 44 UK: +44 (0) 203 367 9453 USA: +1 855 402 7761

A replay of this conference call will be available for three months at the following telephone numbers (Access code: 303880#):

France Continental Europe: +33 (0)1 72 00 15 00 UK: +44 (0) 203 367 9460 USA: +1 877 642 3018

The conference call will also be available via a simultaneous, listen-only audio-cast on Technip's website. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the conference call for three months on Technip's website.

Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry.

From the deepest Subsea oil gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 32,500 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges.

Present in 45 countries, Technip has state-of-the-art industrial assets on all continents and operates a fleet of specialized vessels for pipeline installation and subsea construction.

Technip shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TKPPY) as American Depositary Receipts.

