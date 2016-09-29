B2B GAMING SERVICES and Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis, Founder & CEO,featured in the U.S., on "TALK BUSINESS 360" and "INDUSTRY INNOVATORS" TV Show of FOX Business Network (September 24, Noon EST)

LONDON, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The invitation followed Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis entrepreneurial achievements and awards in Greece and Europe.

B2B GAMING SERVICES, is the first company in its sector (Betting & Gaming) to have been featured on "TALK BUSINESS 360".

Gabriel Chaleplis is an international entrepreneur (UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Romania, South Africa, UAE and Greece) of pioneering large scale operations, with more than 20 years of experience in merging mutual core capabilities for global leadership.

B2B GAMING SERVICES, is an IT/TECHNOLOGY company specializing in services for Enterprises, via its innovative and constantly developing platform, "home of many" online gaming brands.

FOX Business Network, headquartered in New York, isa top- three business News channel, a financial news leader delivering real-time information across all platforms which impact both Main Street and Wall Street.

