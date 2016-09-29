Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal event management as a service marketreport. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Organizations use event management as a service to manage academic and professional exhibitions, conferences, and shows. The service is used for online registration, venue selection, online payment, procurement activities (such as negotiations, buying activities, contracts, inventory control, receiving goods, and storage), booking and billing, exhibition management, paper management, and content management. It also allows on-site operations such as registration and billing of supplies. It helps maintain the quality of an event and offers complete visibility of events to customers.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global event management as a service market is highly fragmented with the presence of many small vendors. This creates a huge opportunity for M&A. Both large vendors and core event management as a service providers consider the M&A strategy to improve their market presence and expand their reach. Large companies acquire smaller companies to increase their product base and market share. Through such acquisitions, large companies acquire advanced technologies and have an opportunity to enter new markets.

"The competition in the market is intense as vendors are trying to sustain themselves by improving delivery models with technology. Some of the advanced features provided by Cvent are mobile-friendly registrations, WebEx integrations, and guest side accessibility standards. As many vendors are seeking to gain market share, more acquisitions are anticipated during the forecast period," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead enterprise application analyst from Technavio.

Organizations are assessing vendors based on their level of knowledge about document capture software and the degree of superiority in their solutions. This enables them to compete with larger players more effectively and intensifies competition in the market during the recent years.

Top seven market vendors for event management as a service

Cvent

Cvent offers cloud-based solutions that help in addressing the entire lifecycle of an event by allowing planners to organize and manage meetings, conferences, and tradeshows. It has an online marketplace that connects event planners and venues through a search engine, which is accessible as a database for complete information on hotels and venues. Its solutions include online event registration, event marketing, budgeting and project management, logistics, measurement and reporting, and training. It operates through two segments: Platform subscription and marketing solutions.

Etouches

etouches is one of the world's leading providers of event management enterprise software solutions to design and develop team-oriented events and projects. It serves agencies, event planners, event marketers, trade show organizers, corporations, associations, media companies, non-profit organizations, and professional conference organizer. Some of its customers include Coca-Cola, Dell, DHL, Financial Times, and MasterCard.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite is one of the leading online ticketing and event planning companies. It manages events of all types, including event academies, classes and workshops, conferences, endurance events, food and wine events, music festivals, fundraising events, performing arts (multi-day festivals and fairs), and political events.

Eventzilla

Eventzilla provides cost-effective cloud-based event management software and registration solution for organizers of all size. The solutions help the organizers sell tickets online and manage attendees from one integrated application.

Regpack

Regpack provides online registration, payment, and user management system that helps organizations register applicants swiftly and effectively. It has served more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, including NGOs and corporate organizations.

XING Events

XING Events provides event management solutions, combining online event registration and ticketing. It has more than 10 million members in the XING network, with relevant business events. It also provides customized solutions to support organizers for all conceivable event scenarios.

Lanyon

Lanyon is one of the leading providers of software solutions for meetings, travel programs, and other events. It is a privately held company, with over 600 employees. It was one of the leading vendors in the global EMS market in 2015. ACTIVE Network were acquired by Lanyon in 2014.

