DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED - Transaction in Own Shares

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Transaction in Own Shares

29 September 2016

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:29 September 2016

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,500

Lowest price per share 1081 pence

Highest price per share 1089 pence

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 727,715 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 9,666,317 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company will not change as a result of the purchase. This is:

Sterling Share 1.5774



From 29 September 2016, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 15,247,648.





Enquiries:

Company website:www.dwcatalystltd.com



Peregrine Communications

Daniel Jason / Lily de Watteville

Tel: +44 (0) 203 178 2496 / +44 (0) 203 040 0898

daniel.jason@peregrinecommunications.com / lily.dewatteville@peregrinecommunications.com



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Rebecca Booth

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189

RB235@ntrs.com



DW Partners

Doug Frisina

Tel: +1 212 751 5878

Doug.Frisina@dwpartners.com

