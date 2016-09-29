Starbreeze AB: Lionsgate and Starbreeze to showcase highly anticipated John Wick Chronicles VR game during New York Comic Con

Santa Monica, Calif. and Stockholm, Sweden, September, 29, 2016 -Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF), a premier next generation global content leader, and Starbreeze, an independent creator publisher and distributor of high quality entertainment products, will showcase their highly anticipated, newly titled first-person action shooter VR game, John Wick Chronicles, during New York Comic Con, October 6-9, 2016. The first missions of the game will be released on Steam for HTC Vive in February 2017.

New York Comic Con attendees will be able to demo a 7-minute preview of the first mission of the VR game in HTC Vive, titled John Wick Chronicles: An Eye for an Eye, at the John Wick Chronicles booth at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, hall 1E, booth 1ECC6. Additionally, a bite sized version of the game John Wick Chronicles: Arcade Edition will premiere in the StarVR© HMD at the first location based IMAX VR Center, to be opened later this year in Los Angeles. Additional DLCs (downloadable content) that immerse players into the world of John Wick will be announced soon.

In John Wick Chronicles, players have the opportunity to explore the iconic Continental Hotel and are tasked with assassinating seemingly unbeatable targets that only John Wick himself could handle. The game was created by Lionsgate and Starbreeze in collaboration with Grab Games, Big Red Button and GameCo. It is inspired by Lionsgate's hit movie John Wick starring Keanu Reeves and its sequel John Wick: Chapter 2, which hits theatres February 10, 2017.

Besides showcasing John Wick Chronicles: An Eye for an Eye, Lionsgate will also host a panel featuring Q&A with the stars and filmmakers of its upcoming feature films John Wick: Chapter 2 and Saban's Power Rangers, as well as exclusive, never-before-seen footage from both films. The panel will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Theater at Madison Square Garden. Those who cannot attend will be able to watch the panel LIVE on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/).

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate is a premier next generation global content leader with a diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment. The Company has nearly 80 television shows on 40 different networks spanning its primetime production, distribution and syndication businesses. These include the ground-breaking hit series Orange is the New Black, the fan favorite series Nashville, the syndication success The Wendy Williams Show, the hit drama series The Royals, the Golden Globe-nominated dramedy Casual and the breakout success Greenleaf.

The Company's feature film business spans eight labels and includes the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, the Now You See Me and John Wick series, Nerve, CBS Films/Lionsgate's Hell or High Water, Sicario, Roadside Attractions' Love & Mercy and Mr. Holmes, Codeblack Films' Addicted and breakout concert film Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain and Pantelion Films' Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S.

Lionsgate's home entertainment business is an industry leader in box office-to-DVD and box office-to-VOD revenue conversion rates. Lionsgate handles a prestigious and prolific library of approximately 16,000 motion picture and television titles that is an important source of recurring revenue and serves as a foundation for the growth of the Company's core businesses. The Lionsgate and Summit brands remain synonymous with original, daring, quality entertainment in markets around the world. www.lionsgate.com (http://www.lionsgate.com/)

About Starbreeze

Starbreeze is an independent creator, publisher and distributor of high quality entertainment products. With studios in Stockholm, Paris and Los Angeles, the company creates games and other virtual reality entertainment products, based on proprietary design and licensed content. Starbreeze's most recent games include PAYDAY 2, the adrenaline fueled bank robbing co-op game and the upcoming John Wick VR shooter and survival co-op FPS OVERKILL's The Walking Dead.

Starbreeze has set out to develop truly immersive virtual reality experiences, by integrating software and hardware in its StarVR head mounted display, to be produced together with Acer, displaying a unique field of vision and a mission to bring top-end VR to large audiences. Starbreeze launched StarVR with a VR-experience at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June 2015, gained by teaming up with French Infinite Eye. In January 2016, Starbreeze unveiled the StarCade initiative; centers that invites people to immerse themselves into premium VR experiences. The first cinematic VR experience "Cockatoo Spritz" directed by Stephane Barbato, premiered at the 69th Cannes Film Festival 2016.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Starbreeze's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Premier under the tickers STAR A and STAR B with the ISIN-codes SE0007158928 (A-share) and SE0005992831 (B-share). Remium Nordic is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit http://www.starbreeze.com (http://www.starbreeze.com/), http://www.starvr.com (http://www.starvr.com/), http://www.overkillsoftware.com (http://www.overkillsoftware.com/)

