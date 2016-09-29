Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) announces the appointment of Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as CEO of Bottega Veneta, effective 4 October 2016. He will replace Carlo Alberto Beretta, who is appointed Kering chief client and marketing officer. Claus-Dietrich Lahrs will report directly to François-Henri Pinault and will be a member of the Group's executive committee.

Claus-Dietrich Lahrs was previously CEO of Hugo Boss, until February 2016 and has held several top-level positions in prestigious luxury brands, such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior Couture. In his role as CEO of Bottega Veneta, his mission will be to pursue the global development of one of the world's most prestigious brands, and to continue building on its reputation for excellence.

François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, commented:"We are delighted to welcome Claus-Dietrich Lahrs to Bottega Veneta and to Kering. His outstanding experience and extensive knowledge of the luxury market will be crucial in the management of the exceptional maison that Bottega Veneta is. I am confident he will build on what has been accomplished so far within the house and accelerate its development."

About Claus-Dietrich Lahrs

Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, a German citizen, began his career in 1990 as project manager for marketing and sales at Delton AG for several firms in the fashion sector. He then joined Cartier in 1992, taking on management positions in retail and marketing in Germany and Northern Europe. In 1997, he was appointed general manager of Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Céline at LVMH Germany, and subsequently became Louis Vuitton Northern America president and CEO in 2000. He was then appointed managing director of Christian Dior Couture in 2004. He joined Hugo Boss in 2008 as chairman and CEO. Under his responsibility, the turnover of the brand doubled and its profitability increased sharply. Claus-Dietrich Lahrs graduated in business administration from the Universities of Cologne and Bochum; he also holds a degree from HEC Paris.

About Kering

A world leader in apparel and accessories, Kering develops an ensemble of powerful Luxury and Sport Lifestyle brands: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, JeanRichard, Pomellato, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination' in the fullest sense, Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential in the most sustainable manner.

Present in more than 120 countries, the Group generated revenue of more than €11.5 billion in 2015 and had more than 38,000 employees at year end. The Kering (previously PPR) share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

Website: www.kering.com

Social Media

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160929006052/en/

Contacts:

Kering

Press

Emilie Gargatte, +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20

emilie.gargatte@kering.com

or

Floriane Geroudet, +33 (0)1 45 64 66 00

floriane.geroudet@kering.com