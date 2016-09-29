Regulatory News:

Orexo (STO:ORX)

Prior to the Annual General Meeting 2017, Orexo appoints a Nomination Committee which represents approximately 45 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company based on the last known shareholder information.

The Nomination Committee, whose tasks include providing proposals to the General Meeting regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, fees for the board members, any remuneration for committee work, proposal for and fees to the company's auditor as well as principles for composition of the Nomination Committee, comprises:

Kasim Kutay, Novo A/S, also Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Björn Odlander, HealthCap

Claus Berner Møller, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension (ATP)

Martin Nicklasson, Chairman of the Board of Orexo

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2017 and on Orexo's web site, www.orexo.com.

Shareholders who want to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, can do this by sending an e-mail to ir@orexo.com (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to "Orexo's Nomination Committee", Orexo AB, P.O. Box 303, SE-751 05 Uppsala, Sweden, by February 10, 2017 at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting 2017 in Orexo will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 4:00pm CET in Uppsala. Shareholders who want to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting 2017 must submit such a proposal to the same address as above (subject "Annual General Meeting 2017" for the e-mail and the letter, respectively) by February 24, 2017 at the latest.

Future information reporting dates from Orexo:

Interim Report January September 2016 October 20, 2016 at 8.00am CET Year-End Report 2016 January 26, 2017 at 8.00am CET Publication of the Annual Report Week 12, 2017 Annual General Meeting 2017 April 6, 2017 at 4:00pm CET Interim Report January March 2017 April 20, 2017 at 8.00am CET Interim Report January June 2017 July 11, 2017 at 8.00am CET Interim Report January September 2017 October 19, 2017 at 8.00am CET

About Orexo

Orexo is a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing its proprietary product Zubsolv® for treatment of opioid dependence in the US. Zubsolv is an advanced formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone using Orexo's unique knowledge and expertise in sublingual drug delivery. R&D is focusing on reformulation of known substances to new improved products that meet great unmet medical needs by using its patented proprietary technologies. Orexo's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange Mid Cap (STO: ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. Orexo's global headquarters and R&D are based in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo, please visit www.orexo.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. For further information about Zubsolv in the US, please visit www.zubsolv.com.

The information was submitted for publication at 6:00pm CET, September 29, 2016

Contacts:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Henrik Juuel

EVP and CFO

Tel: 018 780 88 00 email: ir@orexo.com

or

Lena Wange

IR Communications Manager

Tel: 018 780 88 00

email: ir@orexo.com