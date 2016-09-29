sprite-preloader
29.09.2016
BH MACRO LIMITED - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, September 29

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares
29 September 2016

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share ClassSterlingDollar
Date of purchase: 29 September 201629 September 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased:3,127776
Lowest price per share18.9818.39
Highest price per share19.0218.39
Trading venueLondonLondon
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:3,127776
Weighted average price per day per trading venue:19.006018.39

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant Euro, US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
21,813,962 Sterling Shares2,412,127 Sterling Shares
2,121,098 Euro Shares271,854 Euro Shares
10,438,738 Dollar Shares1,287,095 Dollar Shares

From 29 September 2016, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,149,140.


Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745368


