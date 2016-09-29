OKEMOS, MI--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) was recently invited by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to coordinate a video blog on scenic fall drives for the Pure Michigan website -- www.michigan.org -- to complement a guest blog on the same subject, but featuring different drives.

"Recreation vehicle enthusiasts know Pure Michigan roads like no others," said Bill Sheffer, executive director, MARVAC. "We are honored that Pure Michigan requested our input on the fall scenic drive topic."

The almost two-and-half minute video prominently features a Conquest Type C motorhome from A & S RV Center of Auburn Hills and Midland, and offers RV tips and ride suggestions on Upper Peninsula routes in the Keweenaw area including:

The Covered Drive - The first road designated as a Scenic Heritage Route in Michigan was the 18-mile segment of US-41 from Delaware to Copper Harbor. The trees, some as close as three feet from the pavement, form a complete canopy over most of the entire length of the Heritage Route. A "must-see" on everyone's fall color tour.

Brockway Mountain Drive - This 9.5-mile seasonal drive is the highest above-sea-level-drive between the Rockies & Alleghenies. Breathtaking views of Lake Superior and thousands of acres of the Keweenaw are on display and the sunsets are unforgettable.

M-26 between Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor, Keweenaw County is bumpy with many twists and turns, but the views are worth the wear and tear on your RVs shocks. M-26 runs along the shores of Lake Superior on the north shore of the Keweenaw between Eagle River and Copper Harbor and encompasses parks, beaches, waterfalls, lighthouses and miles of unsurpassed beauty.

The blog can be found at www.michigan.org/blog/guest-blogger/three-fantastic-fall-scenic-drives-in-pure-michigan.

Interested in taking your own fall color driving tour but don't have an RV? Visit the 27th Annual Fall Detroit Camper & RV Show, October 5-9, 2016 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi and you could be driving a new RV in time for peak fall color in mid-October. For more information, visit www.marvac.org.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.michiganrvandcampgrounds.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

Contact:

Gretchen A. Monette

Agency: All Seasons Communications

Email: gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

Phone: 586.752.6381