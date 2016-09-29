Global System-On-A-Chip Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Latest Market trends & Growth Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "System-On-A-Chip - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-on-A-Chip in US$ Million by the following Types:

Mixed Signal SoCs

Others

The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Computers

Communication Equipment

Consumer Appliances

Automotive Applications

Others

The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as

Apple, Inc. (US)

ARM Holdings Plc (UK)

Broadcom Corporation (US)

Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Intel Corporation (US)

Altera Corporation (US)

LSI Corporation (US)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (US)

Mentor Graphics Corporation (US)

Microsemi Corp. (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Palmchip Corporation (US)

Qualcomm Incorporated (US)

Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) STMicroelectronics ( Switzerland )

) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)

Toshiba America Electronics Components, Inc. (US)

Xilinx, Inc. (US)

Zilog, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers

3. Challenges & Issues

4. Product Overview

5. Soc Intellectual Property (Ip)

6. Product Launches/Introductions

7. Recent Industry Activity

8. Focus On Select Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 94)

The United States (46)

(46) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (15)

(15) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (3)

(3) - The United Kingdom (4)

(4) - Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)

(Excluding Japan) (23) Latin America (1)

(1) Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwftxj/systemonachip

