Global System-On-A-Chip Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Latest Market trends & Growth Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "System-On-A-Chip - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-on-A-Chip in US$ Million by the following Types:

  • Mixed Signal SoCs
  • Others

The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

  • Computers
  • Communication Equipment
  • Consumer Appliances
  • Automotive Applications
  • Others

The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Apple, Inc. (US)
  • ARM Holdings Plc (UK)
  • Broadcom Corporation (US)
  • Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
  • Intel Corporation (US)
  • Altera Corporation (US)
  • LSI Corporation (US)
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (US)
  • Mentor Graphics Corporation (US)
  • Microsemi Corp. (US)
  • NVIDIA Corporation (US)
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Palmchip Corporation (US)
  • Qualcomm Incorporated (US)
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)
  • Toshiba America Electronics Components, Inc. (US)
  • Xilinx, Inc. (US)
  • Zilog, Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers

3. Challenges & Issues

4. Product Overview

5. Soc Intellectual Property (Ip)

6. Product Launches/Introductions

7. Recent Industry Activity

8. Focus On Select Players

9. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 94)

  • The United States (46)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (6)
  • Europe (15)
  • - France (1)
  • - Germany (3)
  • - The United Kingdom (4)
  • - Rest of Europe (7)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)
  • Latin America (1)
  • Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwftxj/systemonachip

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


