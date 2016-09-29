Global System-On-A-Chip Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Latest Market trends & Growth Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a seven-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for System-on-A-Chip in US$ Million by the following Types:
- Mixed Signal SoCs
- Others
The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Computers
- Communication Equipment
- Consumer Appliances
- Automotive Applications
- Others
The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Apple, Inc. (US)
- ARM Holdings Plc (UK)
- Broadcom Corporation (US)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Intel Corporation (US)
- Altera Corporation (US)
- LSI Corporation (US)
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (US)
- Mentor Graphics Corporation (US)
- Microsemi Corp. (US)
- NVIDIA Corporation (US)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Palmchip Corporation (US)
- Qualcomm Incorporated (US)
- Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Texas Instruments, Inc. (US)
- Toshiba America Electronics Components, Inc. (US)
- Xilinx, Inc. (US)
- Zilog, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Market Trends & Growth Drivers
3. Challenges & Issues
4. Product Overview
5. Soc Intellectual Property (Ip)
6. Product Launches/Introductions
7. Recent Industry Activity
8. Focus On Select Players
9. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 89 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 94)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (15)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (3)
- - The United Kingdom (4)
- - Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)
- Latin America (1)
- Middle East (2)
