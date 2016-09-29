Logic® Deepens Global Executive Team to Better Serve Retailers around the World

Pete Hyman, an expert in retail and consumer goods technology, strategy and consulting, joins Logic to head the company's global business development function

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Logic Information Systems, Inc., a leading global Oracle Retail systems integrator, today announced the appointment of Pete Hyman as Vice President of Global Business Development.

Hyman brings 20 years of leadership experience as an executive and consultant, with focus on guiding retail and consumer goods companies to achieve their strategic goals by leveraging technology. In his prior roles as general manager and VP for retail and consumer goods at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and EDS, Hyman and his teams worked with an ecosystem of retail industry partners to deliver and implement transformational technology for some of the world's largest retailers.

"Adding Pete Hyman to the Logic team represents a big win for Logic and our clients," said Amber Naqvi, Worldwide President of Logic. "Pete's executive leadership will enable us to establish deeper, more productive relationships with new and existing retailer clients, so we can work in partnership to achieve their vision of retail success."

As part of the ongoing growth of Logic's Oracle Retail system integration capabilities, Hyman will be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities where Logic's unique blend of retail business and IT consulting expertise can help retailers obtain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Hyman will also be charged with further strengthening Logic's direct partnership with Oracle, ensuring that every Logic-led engagement is always supported by the full complement of resources that Oracle brings to bear.

"Logic has a well-deserved reputation for delivering on its promises and making retailers successful with their Oracle Retail initiatives," said Hyman. "I'm honored to be a part of the Logic team, and am looking forward to helping our organization deliver more value to more of the world's leading retailers."

Hyman will be stationed in Logic's global headquarters in Bloomington, MN, USA.

About Logic

Global retailers trust Logic to achieve their vision of success. Dedicated exclusively to Oracle Retail, Logic blends technology and retail business expertise to implement, optimize and support improvements that help efficiency, profitability and customer experience. Logic has offices in the USA, Latin America, Europe, India, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

