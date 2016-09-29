SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) -RocketSpace and Alchemist Accelerator have announced a partnership to provide B2B startups with a curated community and the unique services needed throughout the formative stages of a technology company's growth. The partnership creates a bridge between Alchemist Accelerator, whose graduates have raised more investment dollars than any other Silicon Valley early-stage accelerator program, into RocketSpace's tech campus and startup ecosystem, which has accelerated members like Uber, Blippar and more than a dozen other unicorns.

Under the terms of the partnership, RocketSpace is Alchemist Accelerator's exclusively endorsed coworking space for both current portfolio companies and alumni. Unlike general coworking spaces or early-stage accelerators, RocketSpace membership is focused on funded tech startups. Approximately 10 percent of applicants are admitted.

"Alchemist is a first-rate program for B2B tech startups," said Duncan Logan, Founder and CEO of RocketSpace. "At RocketSpace, these companies can further accelerate their growth alongside like-minded tech entrepreneurs, as well as corporate leaders who actively participate in the creation of new technologies that will impact the Global 2000."

The partnership offers Alchemist Accelerator's select group of enterprise-focused tech startups with access to services including mentorship, members-only workshops, access to investors and RocketSpace's Fortune 1000 client roster. Alchemist staff will also join the RocketSpace campus in San Francisco.

"This is a best-of-breed partnership that brings together a leading accelerator and tech campus to support startups through their critical growth phases," added Ravi Belani, Managing Partner at Alchemist Accelerator. "RocketSpace offers our companies with access to a global tech ecosystem that will help them grow into world-class businesses."

RocketSpace recently hired startup veteran Mark Weiss as Ecosystem General Manager in its San Francisco headquarters. In this new role, Weiss helps startup members plug into the local ecosystem through access to capital, markets or other founders. Beyond its tech campus for startups, RocketSpace, whose Corporate Innovation Services clients include Pfizer, JetBlue Technology Ventures, AT&T and more than 100 other global brands, will facilitate introductions between Alchemist companies and corporates who are on the hunt for new technologies.

Alchemist Accelerator, whose alumni include Assemblage (acq by Cisco Systems), Zipongo and Rigetti Quantum Computing, was recently cited by analysts CB Insights as the incubator whose graduates have gone on to raise the most in subsequent venture-capital funding rounds.

RocketSpace members and alumni include 17 companies with valuations in excess of $1 billion.

About RocketSpace

RocketSpace is an international technology ecosystem with campuses located in San Francisco, as well as London and Beijing in the coming months. Since 2011, RocketSpace has helped entrepreneurs, startups and corporate professionals shape the future of technology markets. The company offers services including programming, consulting, events, and office-as-a-service, which together create the perfect ecosystem and community for innovation to thrive. Select members and alumni include Uber, Spotify, Supercell, Influitive, Practice Fusion, Weebly, Geli, Accenture, Schneider Electric, Converse, British Airways, Goodyear, Tata Communications, Royal Bank of Scotland, Pfizer, Samsung, and AT&T.

About Alchemist Accelerator

The Alchemist Accelerator is an elite, six-month program for enterprise startups, with a capped class of 17 companies. The companies receive $36,000 in funding on average, and are given a structured path toward mentorship, sales, and fundraising. The program offers privileged connections to the top enterprise coaches, early adopter customers, and investors.

