MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - US insurance executives need to know about Solvency II, an influential recent European Union insurance regulation, says Grégory Moliner, CEO of Effisoft USA, a leading provider of reinsurance management software.

"They may not need to grasp it in great detail but should be familiar with its broad outlines because it will have a lot of impact internationally," he says.

Solvency II, which became effective in January, will make reinsurance more attractive, Moliner says. Under Solvency I, insurers could use reinsurance to reduce their regulatory capital requirements -- but on only up to 50 percent of their premiums. And this was only for an insurer's non-life proportional treaties. Solvency II eliminated those restrictions.

While American insurers with European subsidiaries are most affected, there's a substantial indirect effect on US insurers. "Although Solvency II is a European regulation, it's built on principles that are applied in many other countries, including the United States," he says.

Effisoft USA's parent, Paris-based Effisoft, is helping its European insurance and reinsurance clients deal with Solvency II. The regulation requires insurers to better understand, monitor, and manage their insurance risks. Cedents are required to exercise better control over their operational risks and to implement risk internal models, he says.

"Under Solvency II, reinsurance may also play a key role in the implementation of Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA)," Moliner says.

Solvency II video released

Effisoft recently released a brief video in which top international insurance regulation experts talk about the impact of Solvency II. The video, in French, with English subtitles, can be viewed at http://www.effisoft.com/en/2016/solvency-2-video.

