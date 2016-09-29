Technavio's latest report on the globalK-12 international schools marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global K-12 international schools market should see maximum growth coming from the Middle East and East Asia. These regions have seen the emergence of for-profit chains that are expanding globally. Another category of international schools that has seen tremendous growth over the past decade are the independent schools in the UK and Australia. These schools have a strong academic reputation and are partnering with operators in emerging countries overseas through licensing agreements. Local education companies are opening schools that offer foreign curricula models, such as that of the US and the UK, as they are considered to have superior quality.

The global international schools market has increased from around 2,600 schools in 2000 to around 8,260 in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8.01%. During 2010-2015, the market grew at a CAGR of over 40% and should exhibit a consistent growth during the forecast period.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53031

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global K-12 international schools marketaccording to Technavio education research analysts are:

Rising use of educational technology in international schools

Growing overseas partnerships by international schools

Increasing focus on professional development of educators

Rising use of educational technology in international schools:

Schools are increasingly accommodating innovative pedagogical methods. The new methodologies are adapted to the curricula designed and developed by educators of the institution. International schools are using various methods to help students learn through interactive and collaborative ways. At the NIST Maker Space, children spend a portion of their lunch hours on robotics and programming projects.

"International schools are pioneers in adopting educational technologies for teaching and learning. Their teaching processes include new technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, 3-D printing, wearable technology, and drones, which are expected to see tremendous growth potential during the forecast period," according to Jhansi Mary, one of the lead education technologyresearch analysts at Technavio.

"Drones will primarily be used in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics learning through features such as digital storytelling and virtual tours. Educational technology is also expected to be incorporated in physical education classes," adds Jhansi

Growing overseas partnerships by international schools

To internationalize the curriculum and the teaching processes in home campuses and expand the course offerings to increase tuition fees, many schools are partnering with international corporations and management companies. This ensures that with minimal capital investments and brand-building activities, international schools can increase their market share and improve their business performance. There has been an emergence of international schools, which involves partnerships between foreign international school chains and domestic owners.

Schools that are developed through such partnerships need to ensure that they meet the learning requirements of the local students by meeting international standards. Wellington College of UK, has opened its branches in Shanghai and Tianjin in China. Since the school maintains its characteristic features of its UK roots, such as quality assurance and accountability of the governing body, the Chinese partners also helped in ensuring that the schools were built keeping in mind the high standard specifications determined by the UK branch administrators.

Increasing focus on professional development of educators

Professional development in the education sector refers to specialized training, workshops, courses, or advanced professional learning intended to help educators, such as teachers, administrators, and others improve their professional competence and effectiveness. Professional development programs and courses range from short workshops to multiyear advanced programs offered through offline as well as online modes. Earlier, the professional development of educators was primarily the responsibility of state and district-funded courses and professional development programs.

In the Munich International School, learning community models are promoted. It has been observed that learning from peers by observing their professional practices is an effective method for professional development. The school also organizes workshops and conferences for its staff. At the Beijing City International School, in-school workshops primarily focus on the different types of International Baccalaureate programs.

The key vendors are as follows:

Cognita Schools

GEMS Education

Maple Leaf Educational Systems

Nord Anglia Education

Browse Related Reports:

K-12 Education Market in Thailand 2016-2020

Global Private Tutoring Market 2016-2020

Global Learning Management System Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160929005593/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com