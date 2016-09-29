MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - ServiceMaster Clean and ServiceMaster Restore, two of the largest disaster restoration and janitorial companies in the United States, announced their top-performing franchises at the joint international convention held earlier this month in New Orleans. The companies are part of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV).

"As leaders in janitorial and disaster restoration services, our franchises are focused on innovation and growth, stopping at nothing to ensure every customer gets the best possible service," said Ian England, chief operating officer, ServiceMaster Clean and ServiceMaster Restore. "It's an honor for us to recognize the best of the best."

Top-performing franchisees and employees include:

Marian E. Wade Award of Honor. Named after the company founder, this prestigious award is presented annually to the franchise that led the network in all aspects of performance, including customer service, growth, sales, operations and employee development. This year's recipient is ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration of Mount Sterling, Ill., owned by Larry and Kathy Yingling.

Employee of the Year. Alfonso Zamora, with ServiceMaster by J&C Brown of Fresno, Calif., received this award based on a number of factors, including his trusted leadership in the business, his initiative and his passion for serving customers. Zamora joined the janitorial franchise in 2010 as a cleaner and is now control manager.

Rookie of the Year. Keith Mathews, owner of ServiceMaster Restoration Services by Crossroads in Indianapolis, purchased an existing business. In his first nine months, he posted more than $1 million in revenue, which he more than doubled the following year.

Growth Award. This award recognizes the franchise with the highest growth in qualifying customer-level revenue, and was presented to ServiceMaster Restoration Services in Concord, Calif., owned by John and Pam Sappingfield, Charles Hoage and Shawna Leon.

International Growth Award. This award recognizes the top two ServiceMaster Clean franchises in Japan that achieved the highest revenue growth over prior year. Duskin Musashino, the largest franchise in Japan, received the top growth award, followed by Duskin Nanto ServiceMaster of Tokyo.

ServiceMaster Clean and ServiceMaster Restore have a worldwide network of experts who are trained, equipped and ready to clean and restore homes and businesses before, during and after a fire, severe storm or other disaster, as well as providing reliable commercial cleaning services and residential floor care.

About ServiceMaster Clean

With approximately 1,300 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Clean serves customers through a global network of franchises that provide a range of residential and commercial services including cleaning, janitorial services, commercial carpet cleaning, hard surface floor care, and residential carpet and upholstery cleaning. ServiceMaster Clean is a business unit of the Memphis-based ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. Visit www.servicemasterclean.com for more information.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire or smoke. SRM is the large scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore and SRM have operations and consulting experience on countless disasters, including clean-up after Hurricane Katrina and the Pentagon after September 11, 2001. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of the Memphis-based ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services. More information can be found at www.servicemasterrestore.com and www.srmcat.com.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner's dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com.

