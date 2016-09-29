

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A company controlled by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump once violated the U.S. trade embargo against Cuba by secretly conducting business on the communist island, according to a report from Newsweek.



The article published on Newsweek.com on Thursday cited interviews with former Trump executives, internal company records and court filings.



Newsweek said documents show the company, then known as Trump Hotels & Casino Resorts, spent a minimum of $68,000 for its 1998 foray into Cuba by funneling the cash through an American consulting firm.



The consulting firm subsequently instructed senior officers with Trump's company how to make the transaction appear legal by linking it to an after-the-fact charitable endeavor, Newsweek said.



The weekly news magazine said the payment by Trump Hotels came just before the real estate tycoon delivered a speech to a group of Cuban-Americans vowing to maintain the embargo and never spend his or his companies' money in Cuba until Fidel Castro was removed from power.



While the statute of limitations ran out long ago, preventing any potential criminal charges, the report could affect Trump's support among Cuban-Americans in the crucial swing state of Florida.



