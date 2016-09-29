OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at Dalhousie University to announce infrastructure funding for the university. Minister Brison will also highlight the benefits of the Government of Canada's Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

Date: Friday, September 30, 2016 Time: 1:00 p.m. (AT) Location: Dalhousie University, Sexton Campus Queen Street (between Spring Garden Road and Morris Street) Halifax, Nova Scotia

