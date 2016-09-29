WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- October is Plan a Cruise Month and for the second year, the cruise industry is launching CruiseSmile, a simple and exciting digital and social sweepstakes offering the chance to win a cruise vacation each week during the month of October. A variety of cruises will be showcased at www.CruiseSmile.org under the themes: family-friendly, cultural exploration, fun in the sun and exploring nature. With 31 unique cruises, entrants have the chance to win a cruise vacation experience of choice appealing to individual travel styles and preferences.

"It's hard for travelers not to smile when planning, dreaming about, or voyaging out on a cruise vacation and CLIA wants travelers to share those smiles," said Cindy D'Aoust, CEO, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). "The CruiseSmile initiative gives everyone something to smile about as well as helps participants discover phenomenal cruise vacations from the 27 CLIA North American cruise lines."

For a chance to win, participants should simply post a photo featuring a great "Cruise Smile" on Twitter, Instagram or the campaign landing page www.CruiseSmile.org, using hashtags CruiseSmile and sweepstakes and tag a friend for additional chances to win from October 1, 2016 through October 31, 2016. Entrants are encouraged to come back each day to discover a new, amazing cruise vacation corresponding with the weekly CruiseSmile themes. At the end of each theme period, a sweepstakes winner will be chosen and winners can then choose one of the featured cruises to best-fit vacation travel preferences. A total of four cruises will be awarded over the 31-day sweepstakes period. In addition to a dream cruise, winners will also be awarded a complimentary transfer from Carey, a trusted leader in innovative chauffeured service solutions.

How to Enter CruiseSmile

Step 1: Beginning on October 1, 2016, simply upload a "cruise smile" photo to www.CruiseSmile.org and share the CruiseSmile entry with friends.

Step 2: Enter for more chances to win by posting a "cruise smile" photo directly to Twitter or Instagram, use CruiseSmile and Sweepstakes.

Step 3: Share your CruiseSmile with friends to gain more entries into the sweepstakes.

Step 4:Come back to www.CruiseSmile.org each day to enter for a chance to win and discover the week's featured cruise vacation sweepstakes prize.

Step 5: Follow the CruiseSmile campaign on social channels for the latest information each day -- On Twitter and Instagram: @CruiseSmile, On Facebook: Facebook.com/CruiseSmile

Contest entries do not roll over and entrants must upload a new photo each day to be eligible for each day's prize. The sweepstakes is open to entrants 13 years of age or older. If a minor is selected, a guardian age 21 or over must accept the prize on their behalf. Winners will be selected at random each day in October and some blackout dates apply and are determined by cruise lines.

Participating Cruise Lines

From luxury yachts and modern ocean cruise liners to river and luxury cruises, an impressive list of the industry's cruise line companies and brands are participating in the CruiseSmile sweepstakes giveaways, including:

AmaWaterways

Avalon Waterways

Carnival Cruise Line

CroisiEurope River Cruises America

Crystal Cruises

Cunard

Disney Cruise Line

Holland America Line

MSC Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

Oceania Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises

PONANT

Princess Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Tauck

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Windstar Cruises

Plan a Cruise Month

Plan a Cruise Month will be celebrated during October throughout North America, Australasia and Europe. The initiative is designed as a point of cruise discovery and a way to inspire new and veteran cruisers to plan and book cruise vacations. Through Plan a Cruise Month, CLIA is providing travelers with cruise information, insider travel tips and ways to connect with expert cruise travel agents, as well as a chance to win a cruise of choice through the CruiseSmile initiative.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) -- One Industry, One Voice

Celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2015, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the unified voice and leading authority of the global cruise community. As the largest cruise industry trade association with 15 offices globally, CLIA has representation in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australasia. CLIA's mission is to support policies and practices that foster a safe, secure and healthy cruise ship environment for the more than 23 million passengers who cruise annually, as well as to promote the value, desirability and affordability of the cruise vacation experience. Members are comprised of the world's most prestigious ocean, river and specialty cruise lines; a highly trained and certified travel agent community; and cruise line suppliers and partners, including ports & destinations, ship development, suppliers and business services, committed to the sustained success of the cruise industry. For more information on CLIA, the cruise industry, and CLIA-member cruise lines and travel agencies, visit www.cruising.org or www.cruiseforward.org or follow Cruise Lines International Association's on the CLIA Facebook and Twitter fan pages.

