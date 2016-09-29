OAKLAND, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- The Stride Center recently recognized Entelo, the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting, with its 2016 Civic Innovator Award for contributing to the well-being of Bay Area communities through shared-value business strategies.

A nonprofit social enterprise that prepares low income Bay Area adults to thrive in careers in the technology field, The Stride Center partners with area businesses that demonstrate the power of business strategies that add to their bottom line while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which they operate. Since 2010, Stride has placed more than 1,100 graduates in some 1,500 IT jobs and internships, helping these individuals launch upwardly mobile, professional careers in the Information and Communications Technology field.

"Recipients of The Stride Center's Civic Innovator Award represent a new model of corporate leadership, leveraging their resources and core competencies to collaborate and build successful communities, while enabling their businesses to thrive at the same time," said Barrie Hathaway, executive director of The Stride Center.

This year, the Civic Innovator Award is presented to Entelo for promising innovation in community building. Entelo partnered with The Stride Center to deliver one-on-one volunteer engagement by providing state-of-the-art professional development coaching to Stride Center students who are preparing to launch careers in the technology field. Entelo also includes The Stride Center in its Hiring for Good program.

"In working with The Stride Center, Entelo is helping advance the skills of our community and making an important investment in today's evolving talent market," said Jon Bischke, CEO and co-founder of Entelo. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts and look forward to further supporting professionals across the Bay Area."

About Entelo

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and UPS are building their teams using Entelo, visit www.entelo.com.

About The Stride Center

Founded in 1999, The Stride Center is a non-profit social venture working to empower economic self-sufficiency by providing quality technical education and work force relevant life and professional skills for low-income and underserved individuals and communities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Stride Center has enrolled over 3000 low income adults in technology training courses. Nearly 80% of participants have completed courses and 75% of graduates have jobs.