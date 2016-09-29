sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 29.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,661 Euro		+0,125
+0,28 %
WKN: A1JHGA ISIN: US2655041000 Ticker-Symbol: 2DB 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,706
45,609
22:00
44,98
45,38
22:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC44,661+0,28 %