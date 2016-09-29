

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) Thursday announced that it will launch a line of ready-to-drink coffee beverages across the U.S. in early 2017. The Coca-Cola Company will make the coffee drinks and will also distribute and sell the drinks to retail stores.



Financial terms of the deal between Dunkin and Coke were not disclosed.



'This new product introduction will increase consumption of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and increase our brand relevance with existing and new consumers, including many younger customers, which we believe will in turn, drive incremental visits to our restaurants.'



This marks Dunkin' Donuts' first entry into the ready-to-drink coffee category, which represents $2.3 billion dollars in annual sales according to Nielsen.



