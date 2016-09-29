Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2016) - Canamex Resources Corp. (TSXV: CSQ) (OTCQX: CNMXF) (FSE: CX6) ("Canamex") is issuing this news release to clarify disclosure contained in the Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Bruner gold project in Nye County, Nevada as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The British Columbia Securities Commission identified that the mineral resources as classified in the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bruner Gold Project Preliminary Economic Assessment, Nye County, Nevada, USA", dated April 5, 2016 (the Report) were classified in accordance with a 2010 version of CIM Definitions Standards rather than the most current 2014 CIM Definitions Standards.

The authors of the Report have reviewed the 2014 CIM definitions for Mineral Resource, Measured Mineral Resource, Indicated Mineral Resource, and Inferred Mineral Resource classifications. The reported mineral resource estimate contained in the Report conforms to the 2014 CIM guidelines and there is no change to the reported mineral resource or the classifications of each mineral resource component. Welsh Hagen Associates has amended the Report to reference the current CIM Definition Standards dated May 10, 2014.

The Company will update its filing on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and both its website and its corporate presentation with the Amended Report dated September 29, 2016.

Greg Hahn, President and COO and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is the Qualified Person under NI43-101 responsible for preparing and reviewing the data contained in this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS REGARDING RESOURCE ESTIMATION

Canamex Resources prepares its resource estimates in accordance with standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum referred to in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). These standards are different from the standards generally permitted in reports filed with the SEC. Under NI 43-101, Canamex Resources reports measured, indicated and inferred resources, measurements, which are generally not permitted in filings made with the SEC. The estimation of measured resources and indicated resources involve greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic feasibility than the estimation of proven and probable reserves. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of measured or indicated resources will ever be converted into economically mineable reserves. The estimation of inferred resources involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic viability than the estimation of other categories of resources.

