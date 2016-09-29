GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML)

Simlatus is an audio/video commercial equipment revenue generating company; it develops, manufactures, markets and owns proprietary technology for the commercial broadcast and audio-video industries worldwide. Selling millions of dollars worth of equipment over the past 18 years to companies like CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DirecTV, the Company is now entering the $150 Billion 'Immersive Technologies Device Industry,' with its new Immersive Broadcast Studio (IBS) to be introduced in late 2017, while at the same time introducing its new SyncPal to the 10,000 TV Studios with a potential $30M revenue stream in sales. SyncPal will be introduced the first quarter of 2017.

Chairman Bob Stillwaugh stated, "We received a purchase order this week from Link Electronics (LEI) to purchase our 16x1 Analog Video/Audio Routing Switchers. LEI has been purchasing our systems under their private-label 'LINK' for the past 15 years. Link Electronics was founded in 1989 on a principle of developing quality products at a competitive price for the broadcast industry. From the beginning LEI developed state of the art products for both audio and video applications."

Chairman Stillwaugh further stated, "The Company continues to receive purchase orders and will deliver more products this week for its other private-label, Ensemble Designs. As equally important, the company will be filing an 8-K in the next few weeks to announce a material event regarding the introduction of our newest product, Immersive Broadcast Studio, for the Immersive Technology markets. We plan to capitalize on strong relationships we have with our existing global distribution and with the major studios that are using our technology, in order to fast-track our sales of this product. The new technology will allow the studio engineers the availability to use our AVR Headset to virtually access the inside of their studio, and with our augmented software, control the Simlatus products from any where in the world. This will be a major break through for studios, mobile studio units and management which will improve studio quality controls."

The company auditor has completed the amended audit ending March 31, 2014 pursuant the request from the Securities and Exchange Commission. This audit will be filed and satisfy this matter.

Simlatus manufactures Broadcast Equipment that has been sold over the past 18 years through its 55 distributors to companies such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC and DirecTV. In the past several months the company has sold products to FOX News, and DirecTV, as well as to one of the largest nuclear plants in the country using Simlatus products for their surveillance systems.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

