VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - Jericho Oil Corporation ("Jericho") (TSX VENTURE: JCO) (OTC PINK: JROOF) announces that it has extended the term of 4,230,518 outstanding warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a unit private placement which closed on October 16, 2014 and are exercisable at the price of $0.75. The Warrants are currently set to expire on October 16, 2016.

The Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the exercise term of the Warrants for one additional year to October 16, 2017. The exercise price of the Warrants remains $0.75.

About Jericho Oil Corporation

Jericho is a growth-oriented oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of overlooked and undervalued oil properties in the Mid-Continent. For more information, please visit www.jerichooil.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from Jericho's expectations include risks related to the exploration stage of Jericho's project; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Tony Blancato,

Director, Investor Relations

P: 215.383.2433



or



Adam Rabiner,

Director, Corporate Communications

P: 604.343.4534

investorrelations@jerichooil.com