Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, today congratulates The University of Leeds one of its most strategic customers, on being named 'University of the Year 2017' by The Times and Sunday Times' Good University Guide

The British university guide ranks universities based on 11 performance criteria, evaluating everything from entry standards to the student experience and graduate employment prospects. The University of Leeds is recognized for outstanding teaching quality, student experience, quality research and graduate prospects.

The University of Leeds launched the world's largest end-to-end automated and integrated lecture capture installation in the fall of 2014 when it successfully deployed more than 250 rooms at once. Since then, faculty have used Mediasite to create more than 72,000 academic video recordings that receive over 1 million views each year. The initiative catapulted the University of Leeds into a digital campus and had immediate and sustained positive impact on teaching and learning.

In a press release, Alastair McCall, editor of the The Sunday Times Good University Guide, wrote, "The University of Leeds thoroughly deserves our University of the Year for prioritizing students' needs first to last." He continued, "Outstanding student satisfaction levels do not happen by accident and reflect the emphasis placed here on getting the student learning experience spot on."

"The University of Leeds is an outstanding example of how the right academic video strategy can have a strong impact on student performance. Its sophisticated online learning program provides a personalized approach to learning to its students who expect technology-savvy classrooms," said Gary Weis, Sonic Foundry CEO. "It's an honor to work with such a distinguished university, and it is no surprise to us that it is University of the Year. Congratulations to Leeds on a well-deserved recognition."

