TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - Kinross Gold (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter 2016 on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will then be held on November 3, 2016 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-319-4610
Outside of Canada & US - 1-604-638-5340
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-319-6413; Passcode - 0783 followed by #.
Outside of Canada & US - 1-604-638-9010; Passcode - 0783 followed by #.
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at www.kinross.com, where it will also be archived.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KGC).
