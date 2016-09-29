

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. is reportedly in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors NV, in a deal that is valued at over $30 billion, as the semiconductor industry continues to consolidate.



According to a WSJ report, the companies could ink a deal in the next two to three months. Qualcomm is also exploring other deal options.



Netherlands-based NXP has a market capitalization of about $28 billion. It supplies chip for the auto industry. Qualcomm will benefit greatly from this deal as the company looks to cars, data center as the future growth market.



According to the report, there has been more than $75 billion of semiconductor mergers this year, citing to Dealogic.



