OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada officials will provide a technical briefing by teleconference for media tomorrow on Bill C-25, An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Canada Cooperatives Act, the Canada Not-for-profit Corporations Act and the Competition Act.

To register for the teleconference, please contact ISED Media Relations at the number below.

Date: Friday, September 30, 2016 Time: 1:00 p.m. (ET) Call-in instructions: Local: 613-960-7526 Toll-free: 877-413-4814 Pass code: 1403280

Contacts:

Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca



